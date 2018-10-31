Indiana boy battling cancer is asking for police patches from all over the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo boy fighting cancer is hoping to collect hundreds of police patches from across the country, according to WTTV.

Jeremiah Derks, 12, was diagnosed with cancer in July. He is currently going through chemotherapy and just had surgery this month. He has become a very big fan of law enforcement during this challenging time.

First, sheriff’s deputies Howard County in central Indiana visited him and even made him an honorary deputy. Then, a city of Kokomo police officer stopped by Jeremiah's home and delivered a police patch.

"They’re friendly and they’re just pretty much heroes to everybody," Jeremiah said.

The special gift sprouted an even bigger idea to start building a collection of the patches and perhaps make a quilt.

His parents posted about Jeremiah's desire to receive patches on social media. Soon, envelopes with patches from as far as Germany started pouring in.

"I feel like those cops are here with me," Jeremiah said.

"It’s truly amazing how everyone’s come together to support him," said Alisha Derks, Jeremiah's mom. "We can’t be more thankful because we honestly needed the help with him to keep him upbeat and positive."

Now, Jeremiah says he would like to be a police officer one day.

Want to send Jeremiah a police patch or card? Mail the items to to 229 Luke Court Kokomo, Indiana 46901.