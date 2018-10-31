× Man in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man was struck by two vehicles Tuesday night, Oct. 30 on the city’s north side. The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene.

According to police, around 8 p.m. a 57-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Concordia Avenue when a vehicle accidentally struck him and knocked him into the roadway.

While in the road, a second vehicle struck the victim — causing an additional and more severe injury.

The victim was treated by the Milwaukee Fire Department and transported to a local hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the first striking vehicle remained on the scene and helped the victim until medical personnel arrived.

The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene after striking the victim.

MPD continues to investigate the accident.