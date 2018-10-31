LIVE: 2 right lanes of EB I-94 are blocked at Moorland Rd. due to rolled over dump truck

Milwaukee’s Hoan Bridge to light up the night

Posted 3:20 pm, October 31, 2018, by , Updated at 03:35PM, October 31, 2018

Light the Hoan

MILWAUKEE — Soon, Milwaukee’s Hoan Bridge will light up like never before.

A partial panel of dynamic LED lights is being installed on the bridge as part of the “Light the Hoan” project.

This week, workers from the lighting company, “Signify,” are making the installation.

Light the Hoan

Thursday, Nov. 1 and Friday, Nov. 2 the panel will light up and show off what it can do.

The lights will be able to be programmed for special events, holidays and specific causes

Signify has lit landmarks around the world, including the Empire State Building and London Eye.

Light the Hoan

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Light the Hoan campaign.

Related stories