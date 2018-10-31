Milwaukee’s Hoan Bridge to light up the night

MILWAUKEE — Soon, Milwaukee’s Hoan Bridge will light up like never before.

A partial panel of dynamic LED lights is being installed on the bridge as part of the “Light the Hoan” project.

This week, workers from the lighting company, “Signify,” are making the installation.

Thursday, Nov. 1 and Friday, Nov. 2 the panel will light up and show off what it can do.

The lights will be able to be programmed for special events, holidays and specific causes

Signify has lit landmarks around the world, including the Empire State Building and London Eye.

