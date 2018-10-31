× Paddle boarder in critical condition after collapsing on Upper Nemahbin Lake

SUMMIT — A male victim collapsed while paddle boarding on Upper Nemahbin Lake in the Village of Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

It happened around 5:30 p.m.

Officials with the Western Lakes Fire District said divers responded, and found the victim unresponsive in the water. He was removed from the water and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No divers had to be deployed, as the victim was removed from the water prior to their arrival.

The investigation is ongoing.