Paddle boarder in critical condition after collapsing on Upper Nemahbin Lake
SUMMIT — A male victim collapsed while paddle boarding on Upper Nemahbin Lake in the Village of Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
It happened around 5:30 p.m.
Officials with the Western Lakes Fire District said divers responded, and found the victim unresponsive in the water. He was removed from the water and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No divers had to be deployed, as the victim was removed from the water prior to their arrival.
The investigation is ongoing.
43.065803 -88.429484