Personalized treatment option: Knitted knockers for breast cancer patients

MILWAUKEE -- The Clinical Cancer Center at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin offers personalized treatments for cancer patients. One of the options that's very personalized: knitted knockers. Maggie Lausten, a wellness coordinator at Froedtert at the Medical College of Wisconsin, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

What are knitted knockers?

Knitted Knockers are special handmade breast prosthesis for women who have undergone mastectomies or other procedures to the breast.

Why would a woman choose to use a knitted knocker?

Some woman may choose not to have reconstructive surgery. Some woman may not be able to have reconstructive surgery. Prosthetics can be expensive, heavy, sweaty or uncomfortable. Some also don’t want to deal with special bras, magnets, or adhesive patches that hold a prosthesis in place.

Who makes the knockers?

Froedtert Hospital hosted two knit-a-thons, and volunteer knitters came together. We’ve had an incredible outpouring of support. Right now we have a good supply.

Where do women get the knockers?

The knockers are available at our three Small Stones Wellness Centers at Froedtert Hospital, For more information about knitted knocker, visit https://www.froedtert.com/cancer/small-stones