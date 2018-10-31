Protecting those pearly whites: Staff at Dental Professionals get in on Halloween fun

Posted 10:10 am, October 31, 2018

GERMANTOWN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Dental Professionals in Germantown -- where the staff are getting in on the Halloween fun. He also learned tips for bringing your kids to the dentist for the first time, proper brushing techniques, and about their candy buy back drive to support the troops.