Report: Milwaukee Brewers pick up Jeremy Jeffress’ $3.175M club option for 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have picked up relief pitcherJeremy Jeffress’ $3.175 million club option for 2019, according to a source of Adam McCalvy, an MLB.com beat writer.

MLB.com reported Jeffress “was one of MLB’s most dominant relief pitchers during the regular season, ranking second among relievers with a 1.29 ERA, tied for 11th in appearances and 15th in wins above replacement.”