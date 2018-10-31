Report: Milwaukee Brewers pick up Jeremy Jeffress’ $3.175M club option for 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have picked up relief pitcherJeremy Jeffress’ $3.175 million club option for 2019, according to a source of Adam McCalvy, an MLB.com beat writer.
MLB.com reported Jeffress “was one of MLB’s most dominant relief pitchers during the regular season, ranking second among relievers with a 1.29 ERA, tied for 11th in appearances and 15th in wins above replacement.”
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 15: Closing pitcher Jeremy Jeffress #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after striking out Brian Dozier #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (not in photo) for the last out of the ninth inning to end Game Three of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The Brewers defeated the Dodgers 4-0. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)