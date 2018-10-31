× Sprint reports ‘intermittent voice issues’ in Midwest; customers unable to send, receive calls

MILWAUKEE — Sprint customers in southeast Wisconsin were experiencing issues making and receiving calls on Wednesday, Oct. 31, the company confirmed on Twitter.

Some customers in the Midwest may be experiencing intermittent voice issues. Our team is working quickly to resolve the issue and we apologize for the inconvenience. — Sprint Care (@sprintcare) October 31, 2018

On the website downdetector.com, which tracks complaints about services made on social media and posted to the website itself, nearly 100 reports of problems were received in Milwaukee starting around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

One Milwaukee customer said he was unable to make or receive calls, but texting seemed to be functioning properly.