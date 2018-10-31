Staff hosts Halloween celebration at Children’s Hospital: ‘We want kids to be kids’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There were no tricks -- just treats on Wednesday, Oct. 31 for patients at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

Doctors, nurses and caretakers made sure children with life-threatening illnesses didn't have to miss out on the Halloween fun.

There was even a costume contest with prizes, but doctors said the biggest reward was watching the kids be kids.

"Our team went up to the cancer unit, where I happen to be one of the cancer doctors, and to see the kids having a good time and getting a good laugh out of their nurses and doctors, it's what we do. We want kids to be kids, even if they're sick," said Dr. David Margolis.

This year, the Children's Hospital team dressed up as the holidays of the year.