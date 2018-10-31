Tires slashed on Sheboygan’s northeast side; police asking for public’s help

SHEBOYGAN — Police are investigating after several vehicles had their tires slashed in the Memorial Neighborhood on Sheboygan’s northeast side.

Officials say the incidents occurred on Oct. 5, Oct. 16 and Oct. 29 — between 10 p.m. and midnight.

The vehicles were damaged while parked in the street.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333 or report tips anonymously through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 1-877-CUF-THEM (877-283-8436) or CUFTHEM.COM.

Residents can also take some basic steps that will help prevent further crimes from occurring:

If possible, vehicles should be kept in a garage or off the street in a driveway.

Vehicles parked in a well-lit area with good visibility are less likely to become targets for crimes.

Motion lighting, or even leaving on exterior lights overnight, can help deter crimes around your property and costs next to nothing.

Pay attention to people out and about in your neighborhood, especially at night, and report any activity you think may be related to these crimes.