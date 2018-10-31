BROOKFIELD — The two right lanes of eastbound I-94 are blocked at Moorland Rd. due to a rolled over dump truck.
Traffic alert: Rolled over dump truck shuts down 2 lanes of EB I-94 at Moorland Rd.
-
Crash involving semi, dump truck shuts down WIS 100 near I-94 in West Allis
-
1 dead, another hurt after semi strikes another on I-94 in Racine Co.
-
Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
-
‘Doesn’t make any sense:’ Truck drivers say they’re being wrongfully issued tickets
-
Truck fire on NB I-94 near Puetz Road in Oak Creek creates significant backups; no injuries
-
-
Man who led deputy on pursuit with infant, 16-year-old passengers sentenced to jail
-
‘Rush hour nightmare:’ Semi driver faces multiple citations after rollover crash on I-41
-
Sheriff’s Office: Speed a factor in both semi crashes that closed freeways
-
Dump truck comes to rest on top of car
-
19-year-old woman dies in crash on I-43 northbound in Waukesha County
-
-
Right lane of NB I-94/41 temporarily closed near Highway 20 because of flooding Monday morning
-
Vehicle fire shuts down right lane of I-94 EB near Johnson Creek, creates traffic backups
-
Roundabout rollover: FedEx truck ends up on its side north of I-43 and Moorland in New Berlin