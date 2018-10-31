× Warrant Withdrawal Wednesday event set for Nov. 14; you must pre-register!

MILWAUKEE — Another “Warrant Withdrawal Wednesday” event has been scheduled for Nov. 14 — and those interested in taking part must register on Thursday, Nov. 1.

The event will take place at Christ the King Baptist Church near 60th and Port Avenue, and is limited to 250 people.

Registration begins on Thursday at 8 a.m. You must call 414-286-6600 to pre-register. It’s important to note, there will be no in-person registration at the event.

Those taking part in the event will be able to have municipal court warrants, driver’s license suspensions and car registration suspensions lifted without immediate payment on the existing fine so that they can drive to jobs or obtain employment. Representatives from the DMV, employers and other service groups will be on hand.

No one will be arrested for a municipal warrant.

Eligibility for the event includes:

Those who have not attended a previous Warrant Withdrawal Wednesday event in 2017 or 2018.

Milwaukee cases with warrants, driver’s license suspensions and/or vehicle registration suspensions.

Those who only have a juvenile case.

Not for building and zoning cases.