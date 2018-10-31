Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- What to do with all that leftover Halloween candy? Make blondies! In this week's Dining with Duria, to share a recipe for Halloween candy blondies.

Halloween Candy Blondies

Courtesy: Fresh April Flours

Makes: 16 bars

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour

¾ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

¾ cup light brown sugar, lightly packed

¼ cup (4 tbsp) unsalted butter, melted

½ tbsp vanilla extract

1 egg

1 ½ - 2 cups assorted candy, chopped and divided

Directions: