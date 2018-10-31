MILWAUKEE -- What to do with all that leftover Halloween candy? Make blondies! In this week's Dining with Duria, to share a recipe for Halloween candy blondies.
Halloween Candy Blondies
Courtesy: Fresh April Flours
Makes: 16 bars
Ingredients:
- 1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- ¾ tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp baking soda
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¾ cup light brown sugar, lightly packed
- ¼ cup (4 tbsp) unsalted butter, melted
- ½ tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 egg
- 1 ½ - 2 cups assorted candy, chopped and divided
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Or better yet, line the pan with parchment paper, leaving an overhand over the sides and then spray with non-stick spray. Set aside.
- In a small bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together melted butter, brown sugar, vanilla, and egg until smooth.
- Slowly add flour mixture to the wet ingredients bowl and stir until combined. Fold in half of the chopped candy. The batter will be quite thick, but that’s ok. Spread evenly into baking pan with a spatula. Top with remaining chopped candy.
- Bake for 18-20 minutes or until lightly browned on top. Allow to cool completely before lifting bars out of pan and cutting into squares. Blondies will stay fresh covered at room temperature for up to 5 days.