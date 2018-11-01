× Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band to perform at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 24

MILWAUKEE — Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will perform at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 24, 2019, as part of their final tour, the Roll Me Away Tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased here.

“It will be a night at Fiserv Forum that rock ‘n’ roll never forgets as we welcome Bob Seger on Jan. 24, 2019,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “We cannot wait to listen to how the night moves.”

Bob Seger fan club members will have special access to purchase tickets in advance of the scheduled on-sale dates. To become a Bullet Club member, visit BobSeger.com/bulletclub.

For additional information on Bob Seger, please visit BobSeger.com.