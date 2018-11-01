× Deputies: Woman left 1-year-old, 7-year-old in hot car with meth while she shopped

HUDSON, Fla. — A Florida mother was arrested after she reportedly left two children in a hot car with a bag of methamphetamine on the front seat while she was shopping in a dollar store.

Deputies responded to 12125 US Highway 19 in Hudson, Florida to check the welfare of two children alone in a hot car.

The children, a 1-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were both seated in the back seat of the car. Deputies found a small clear bag containing a crystal-like substance sitting on the driver’s seat. A field presumptive test showed the substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputies located Nicole Buffington, 24, inside the Dollar Tree store and brought her outside.

An investigation revealed the children were left alone from 12:06 p.m. to 12:29 p.m. with the bag of meth easily accessible, placing the children in a state of neglect.

Buffington was arrested and transported to jail. She’s been charged with child neglect and possession of methamphetamine.