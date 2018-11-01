× Driver arrested for OWI, 2nd offense and drugs after he was found slumped over wheel

PEWAUKEE — A driver was arrested for his second OWI offense after he was found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle that was running and in drive in Pewaukee on Sunday, Oct. 28.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was found with its brake lights on and headlights off in the middle of traffic at Redford Boulevard and Homewood Court.

Before waking the driver, deputies slipped stop sticks in front of his vehicle just in case the car rolled forward. Deputies then knocked on the car window, and the driver woke up and took his foot off the brake, causing the vehicle to roll forward.

The deputies yelled for the driver to put his foot back on the brake, which he did.

When the driver exited the vehicle and was moved out of traffic to the side of the road, deputies noticed the smell of intoxicants.

Field sobriety testing was performed, and the driver was taken to the hospital for a blood draw before being transported to jail.

Sheriff’s officials said a search of the vehicle revealed drugs and drug paraphernalia with residue.

The driver was cited for OWI, second offense and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.