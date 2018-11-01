× Early voting numbers in Milwaukee to surpass 26K by end of Thursday

MILWAUKEE — Early voting numbers in the City of Milwaukee will surpass 26,000 on Thursday, Nov. 1, according to the Milwaukee Election Commission. That comes to the 2014 midterms, when 15,300 people voted early in the city.

Officials remind city residents that while early voting will continue until Sunday, Nov. 4 for registered voters, registration activities at early voting sites will end Friday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. By state law, no voter registration activity can occur at early voting locations on Saturday or Sunday, Nov. 3 or 4. However, voter registration will resume on Election Day at all Milwaukee polling places.

In addition to very high in-person absentee voting numbers, officials say by-mail numbers are also up, with nearly 9,000 absentee ballots by mail returned so far, compared to 7,826 in 2014.

The City of Milwaukee offers early voting at the following locations:

Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N Broadway

Midtown Center, 5700 W Capitol Dr

Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St

Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Ave

Center Street Library, 2727 W Fond du Lac Ave

Mill Road Library, 6431 N 76th St

UWM Peck School of the Arts, 2419 E Kenwood Blvd

MATC, 700 W State St (students & faculty only)

TIMES