× Gov. Walker: FEMA denies assistance in 8 counties impacted by storms, flooding

DODGE COUNTY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced it extended individual assistance to residents and businesses in Marquette County — but denied aid for Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jefferson, Ozaukee and Washington counties after summer storms led to severe flooding.

“I’m pleased that those impacted by flooding and storm damage in Marquette County can now apply for federal disaster assistance,” said Governor Walker in a news release. “I am disappointed that FEMA did not include the other eight counties in the declaration. We will explore our options to see what support can be provided for residents and businesses in these counties moving forward.”

Governor Walker formally requested a federal disaster declaration for 18 counties for individuals, families and businesses as well as local governments hit hard by the August and September storms and flooding.

According to the release, in October, President Donald Trump approved federal disaster assistance for individuals, families, and businesses in Crawford, Dane, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties.

Residents and businesses in Marquette County that sustained storm damage can register with FEMA HERE or by calling 800-621-3362.

Since the original declaration was approved last month, more than 1,200 storm victims have applied for assistance.