Help make the season brighter for families, children and seniors throughout eastern WI

MILWAUKEE -- Each day, families struggle to afford enough to eat and when the temperatures drop, putting food on the table gets even harder. That's why Feeding America is asking you to give food for the holidays this season.

About Food for the Holidays (website)

The holidays are typically a time when we gather with family and friends to enjoy a special meal. For some, this isn’t possible. When temperatures drop, they are faced with the tough decision between spending their limited dollars on heat or groceries. No one should go hungry this holiday season.

That’s why Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has teamed up with Associated Bank for the ninth year on the Food for the Holidays giving campaign, which runs from November 1 – December 31. Each year, the campaign helps raise funds to supply millions of meals to families in Eastern Wisconsin. Help make the season brighter for families, children and seniors throughout eastern Wisconsin by donating food or money at participating Associated Bank branches or making a donating directly to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

