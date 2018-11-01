MILWAUKEE -- The state's first hemp growing season is in the bag. So how did the farmers fare? Jenna Sachs with this year's hemp harvest. It's a Contact 6 report, Monday on FOX6 News at 10.
Hemp Harvest 2018: Contact 6 with the results
-
‘It’s been so rewarding:’ CBD-only dispensary in West Allis nets $8K+ in about a week
-
Millions of chickens and thousands of pigs died in Florence in North Carolina
-
Supervisor pushes plan to cultivate hemp, generate money for Milwaukee County
-
Harvest Moon ready to shine, but will we see it?
-
Celebrate fall at the Wine and Harvest Festival in historic downtown Cedarburg
-
-
‘Beautiful season:’ Kick off fall at the Wine and Harvest Festival in downtown Cedarburg
-
That pine in your yard could be Milwaukee’s 2018 Christmas tree
-
‘Tis the season for cider: A taste of the new market Door County is breaking into
-
Doves fly, hundreds form human chain and marquees go dark for 1-year anniversary of Las Vegas shooting
-
Is bigger better? The best items to buy in bulk
-
-
“The spooky one:’ About Halloween and Harvest Market at Hawthorne Hill Farm
-
Longtime FOX6 News anchor Tom Hooper passes away at 85
-
DNR loosens threshold for holding elk hunt