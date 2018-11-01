WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on westbound I-94 near WIS 67. At this time, traffic is restricted to one lane.
Multi-vehicle accident on I-94 WB near WIS 67, traffic restricted to one lane
-
All clear: Lanes reopen on I-41/45 NB at Center Street after vehicle strikes bridge
-
Crash involving semi, dump truck shuts down WIS 100 near I-94 in West Allis
-
1 dead, another hurt after semi strikes another on I-94 in Racine Co.
-
Disabled vehicle shuts down lanes on NB I-41/94 near Hwy. 11 in Racine Co.
-
Right lane of NB I-94/41 temporarily closed near Highway 20 because of flooding Monday morning
-
-
1 killed, 2 injured following multi-vehicle crash on I-39 NB
-
Man who led deputy on pursuit with infant, 16-year-old passengers sentenced to jail
-
Milwaukee River in Ozaukee County still rising, no longer expected to reach a record
-
Crash involving 4-5 vehicles closes system ramp on I-41/94 northbound near Grange
-
2 hurt after vehicle crashes into tree off I-43 SB near Hampton Avenue
-
-
All clear: NB lanes on I-41/94 north of Kraut Road reopen following crash
-
Lanes reopen on I-94 WB at HWY F in Waukesha Co. after crash
-
No relief in sight for waterlogged residents in southeast Wisconsin; more rain causes rivers to rise