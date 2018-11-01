Multi-vehicle accident on I-94 WB near WIS 67, traffic restricted to one lane

#WaukeshaTraffic ALERT! Crash blocking all WB lanes of I-94 at WIS 67 near #Oconomowoc. Traffic is getting by on the left shoulder, but we're seeing BIG delays approaching. Avoid the area if possible! @WisDOTsoutheast @WaukeshaSheriff @WisconsinDOT pic.twitter.com/GaWWzLOnt5

— 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) November 1, 2018