Investigation into Jayme Closs’ disappearance in transition, officials say

BARRON, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff’s Department announced on Thursday, Nov. 1 that in its search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, investigators have transitioned “from a 24/7 reactive operation to a more deliberate and methodical effort to progress the investigation.”

Closs has been missing since Oct. 15, when her parents were murdered at the family home.

Officials made the decision to transition based on a declining number of tips. To date, investigators have received more than 2,100 tips.

A note from the Barron County sheriff on Thursday morning says the following:

“I want to reassure the great residents of Barron County and everyone else across the nation who continue to support and follow this case that we have left no stone unturned… This case remains our number one priority and we will have agents from both the FBI and DCI continuing to support our local investigators until we bring Jayme home.”

If you have information that could help authorities in this investigation, you are urged to call the Tip Line at 1-855-744-3879.