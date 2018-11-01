LED lights illuminate Hoan Bridge for 1st time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge is lighting up the night! Thursday night, Nov. 1 the bridge was bright with LED lights for the first time.

The partial panel of LED lights were installed this week as part of the "Light the Hoan" project.

Workers from the company "Signify" made the installation.

The display will also light up Friday night, Nov. 2 showing many different color combinations.

"Light the Hoan" organizers say it's about bringing people together and the possibility of economic boost.