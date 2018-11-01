× Mark your calendar: Lakefront Brewery set to release 2018 Black Friday brew

MILWAUKEE — It’s become a Milwaukee tradition for beer lovers in southeast Wisconsin. Lakefront Brewery just announced it will release both its 2018 vintage Black Friday beer as well as the Black Friday XXX Vintage Reserve on Friday, Nov. 23.

Brewery officials say these beers will only be available to purchase on that Friday at Lakefront Brewery. Each and every year, Lakefront sells out its entire inventory of 6,000 total bottles around noon.

Russ Klisch, President and owner of Lakefront Brewery said in a news release:

“It’s a very special day, to have people come on down and share our beer, our food and avoid the hassle of Christmas shopping. Or at least put it off for a few more hours.”

The regular 2018 Black Friday is 13.32 percent alcohol by volume. It’s been bourbon barrel-aged for 10 months and promises notes of vanilla, chocolate, cherry and booze. The Black Friday XXX Vintage Reserve boasts a 13.82 percent alcohol by volume and double-downs on the flavor by age and mellowness of the liquid.

Lakefront Brewery’s doors will open at 8 a.m. Thousands will begin lining up outside the 1872 N. Commerce brewery as early as the night before.

Customers can purchase up to three 22 oz. bottles of the 2018 Black Friday for $20 each, and one bottle of the Black Friday XXX Vintage Reserve, which features a large, blue retail tag graphic, for $30. A combo four-pack will be on sale for $90 while supplies last.