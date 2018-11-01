× Nearly 40 enrollment events set: City leaders encourage you to sign up for health insurance

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeannette Kowalik came together Thursday, Nov. 1 to encourage people to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act at Healthcare.gov.

The enrollment period runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.

The city leaders gathered at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital to talk about the assistance available if you need help signing up for or renewing your health insurance.

“I know that the protections provided by the Affordable Care Act make a real difference in people’s lives. No one can be denied for pre-existing conditions, and coverage includes access to prenatal care, mental health services and help managing chronic illnesses,” said Mayor Barrett in a news release.

According to that release, the Affordable Care Act has led to a 42 percent reduction in the uninsured rate in Milwaukee County — which is 7.2 percent. The release says of the 68,000 who are uninsured in the county, a “great majority” are eligible for coverage under Medicaid/BadgerCare, or they’re eligible for financial assistance through the ACA.

“In Milwaukee County, close to 90 percent of those who enrolled in the Marketplace last year received financial assistance to make their plans more affordable. We expect the same will be true this year. Many can get coverage for $100 or less, often less than a household cable bill,” said Abele in the release.

Through Dec. 15, there will be nearly 40 enrollment events in the Milwaukee area — or you can schedule an appointment for help applying for health insurance coverage either through the ACA or BadgerCare by calling 211. You can also stop by the Milwaukee Health Department’s Keenan, north side or south side health centers for help.

It’s important to have the following information available when applying:

Social Security numbers and document numbers for legal immigrants — for every person in the home who needs coverage

Employer and income information for the household (pay stubs or W-2 forms)

Policy numbers for any current health insurance plans covering members of your household

CLICK HERE to access an ACA open enrollment event calendar with information on where you can go to get help signing up for health insurance.