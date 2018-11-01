November 1
-
Just announced! Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through Wisconsin Dec. 6-8
-
13th annual Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field set for Dec. 1
-
Watch the Badgers play on the big screen at Fiserv Forum’s covered beer garden
-
‘6 crust options, you create it, we make it:’ Pizza Studio in Glendale has the pie for you
-
‘Make a difference:’ Hunger Task Force seeks ‘3 key items’ during holiday food drive
-
-
They’re getting an education in agriculture right here in Milwaukee
-
Homeland Security says no Wisconsin election threats seen
-
Neil Armstrong’s private collection up for auction
-
Yum! See how to make farmer’s market vegetable, beef and brown rice salad
-
Celebrate all things raptor on Xtreme Raptor Day at Schlitz Audubon Center
-
-
‘Tis the season! Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival beams bright Nov. 15 – Jan. 1
-
Police: Plover man bought large trash bags on day wife disappeared; prints found on bag with her phone
-
‘Crazy about lotto:’ Winning numbers revealed as Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $522 million