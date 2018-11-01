× Recognize them? Police seek suspects accused of attacking teen employee at Cracker Barrel

GERMANTOWN — Police need your help after a 16-year-old employee was attacked at the Cracker Barrel restaurant on Rivercrest Drive in Germantown on Wednesday night, Oct. 31.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m.

Police said staff members called law enforcement to report disorderly customers at the restaurant.

An investigation revealed a man and woman were asked to leave, and while at the payment area, they confronted a manager and another employee. The man then allegedly battered the teenage employee, and threw that employee to the ground.

During the confrontation, police said a significant amount of merchandise was destroyed.

Both suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 262-253-7780 or the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 800-232-0594.