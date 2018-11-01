MILWAUKEE -- Halloween has come and gone -- just like that it's all about shopping. Gaming expert Marc Saltzman joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the must-have tech gifts this season.
Shopping season is underway: A look at the must-have tech gifts this season
-
5 trends every fashionable closet must have this fall
-
‘Immediately be suspicious:’ Police warn about new twist on computer scam
-
Packers lose DL Muhammad Wilkerson for season after ankle surgery
-
‘1st Class Fans:’ Ryan Braun surprises Bay View family during shopping spree at Kohl’s
-
Celebrate fall at the Wine and Harvest Festival in historic downtown Cedarburg
-
-
Gear up for the new school year with the latest and greatest back-to-school technology
-
Shoppers get a jump-start on holiday buying at Fleet Farm’s Toyland
-
Family finds mice in boots while shopping at K-Mart
-
Sears, the store that changed America, declares bankruptcy
-
‘The greatest gift:’ Christmas comes early for 2-year-old with terminal cancer
-
-
That pine in your yard could be Milwaukee’s 2018 Christmas tree
-
4 Milwaukee Brewers nominated for Gold Glove Award
-
Where to watch FOX6 News at 9 on Thursdays during NFL season