Syringe found in child’s trick-or-treat candy in Middleton

DANE COUNTY — Middleton police are investigating after a syringe was found in a child’s trick-or-treat candy.

According to police, the family was trick-or-treating in the Fox Ridge neighborhood and it is believed the syringe was placed in a bag during that time.

The iSecure sample or training sample syringe was not concealed in any way. The family found it with other candy items in the child’s bag.

Police say the syringe was from a sample or training medical device that contained no hazardous medications and no needle.

No one was hurt as a result of the incident.

Middleton police are requesting parents carefully examine all items received during trick-or-treating.

Middleton police will continue to investigate the incident.