Admirals earn point in OT loss to IceHogs, 3-2

MILWAUKEE — Zach Magwood scored his first two professional goals for the Admirals, including the Jockey Being Family Teddy Bear Toss Goal, as the team earned a point in an 3-2 OT loss to the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night.

Despite the loss the Admirals extended their point-streak to six games (4-0-2).

The game-winner came from Rockford’s Dylan Sikura at 3:33 of OT after a delayed penalty was whistled on the Admirals and IceHogs goalie Anton Forsberg out of the net. The irony of that goal was the two teams combined to go 0-for-12 on the power-play during the game.

Magwood’s first goal of the game came with just under six minutes to play in the first period and triggered an avalanche of over teddy bears to cover the Panther Arena ice. He carried the puck off the half-wall before beating Rockford goalie Anton Forsberg shortside for a 1-0 Milwaukee lead.

The IceHogs would tie the game up later in the first period on Sikura’s first goal of the game and his third goal of the season.

The second goal of the night for Magwood came 4:20 into the second frame as he took a pretty feed from Justin Kirkland and buried his attempt from the slot to put the Admirals back on top.

