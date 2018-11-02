LIVE: City officials launch The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar

Dreaming of sugar plum fairies? Our movie man has the scoop on the new Nutcracker

Posted 10:55 am, November 2, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- It may only be Nov. 2 -- but the box office has already set its sights on Christmas.  Paul Hall from Common Guy's Film Reviews joins Real Milwaukee to give his real reviews of Disney's new Nutcracker movie and other family-friendly flicks.

