FBI offers $5K reward for info leading to arrest of bank robbery suspects

HARTLAND– A $5,000 reward is now being offered as the FBI seeks the public’s help in identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for the armed robbery of Great Midwest Bank in Hartland.

According to authorities, on Saturday, Oct. 13 at approximately 9:02 a.m., two unidentified suspects robbed Great Midwest Bank on Hartbrook Drive.

One of the two male subjects displayed a handgun. Both subjects fled from the bank after obtaining an undisclosed amount cash.

The suspects are described as follows:

Subject # is described as a male, black, 45 to 49 years old, approximately 5’7″ to 5’9″ tall with an average build. He wore a light green zip up hooded jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, sunglasses, and a green stocking cap.

Subject #2 is described as a male, black or Hispanic, in his twenties, slightly taller than subject #1, with a thin build. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and gloves. He wore a hood to cover his head and covered his face with a cloth material to conceal his identity. Subject #2 also displayed a black semi-automatic handgun during the robbery.

These subjects are considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach them.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hartland Police Department at 262-367-2323, or the FBI Milwaukee Division at 414-276-4684 or www.fbi.gov/tips.