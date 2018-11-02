× Massachusetts Sen. Warren holds ‘Women for Tammy’ rally

MADISON — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is joining with Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin to urge early voting ahead of Tuesday’s election.

About 300 people attended a morning rally with Warren and Baldwin in Madison. They were also campaigning at a Milwaukee union hall later in the day.

Both Warren and Baldwin emphasized their support for the Affordable Care Act and Republican opposition to it. Baldwin’s opponent Leah Vukmir opposes the law and has campaigned on her pledge to vote for repealing it.

Warren is the latest possible 2020 presidential candidate to campaign for Baldwin in the state.

She says the clock is ticking on Republican control of Congress and other offices across the country. Baldwin says “health care is on the ballot” and called for supports to vote early.