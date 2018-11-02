High School Blitz hits Level 3 of the football playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are getting ever so close to State. It's Level 3 of the WIAA Football Playoffs. A win puts teams a game away from going to Madison. Our Game of the Week featured two unbeatens, Franklin at Muskego. Muskego's defense showed up big time in this one, winning 20 to 3. They will now take on Marquette for a chance to go to State. To see that game and the others from this week, click on the video.

Racine Horlick vs Marquette

In Division One at Marquette high school as they are hosting Racine Horlick. Hilltoppers leading 34-7 into the 4th, Rebels looking to get back into the game, Jaydin McNeal taking this one in from 15 yards as Horlick trims the lead 34-to-13. The Hilltoppers reach Level 4 with a convincing 34-13 win.

Sun Prairie vs Fond du Lac

In Division One Sun Prairie against the top seeded Fond du Lac Cardinals. Fondy secures this one when Sam Raddatz hits a wide open Hunter Murtha for the 55-yard touchdown. Fond du Lac moves on with a 33-7 win to take on defending state champ Kimberly next week.

Slinger vs Homestead

In Division Two, it's a rematch of the North Shore title game at Homestead as they bring the bagpipes out for Slinger. The Highlanders hit the right note on the first drive, Luke Konik with the score. The second quarter starts with more Highlanders offense, Emory Weeden the keeper and he goes 24 yards to pay dirt. After a Homestead interception, it's Weeden with the sneak making it 21-0. They move on with the 42 to 12 win.

Waukesha West vs Brookfield Central

The long shot Waukesha West team looking for another upset against top seed Brookfield Central. Central with a slim lead early in the 2nd, 21-14, and Coach Kennedy finding more than a little excitement early. Drew Leszczyynski dropping back, rolling out, avoiding pressure and finding Joe Urban in the back of the endzone for the score. West looking to cut in to the deficit, Brooks Blount finds Trent Remmers for the 28 yard strike. But Central pulls away for the 52-28 victory and move on to Level 4.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld vs Catholic Memorial

In Division Three, top seed Catholic Memorial facing Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Carroll University. Crusaders first on offense, Luke Fox with the screen pass to Tate Kopulos who pulls it in with a little bobble but then picks up 16, leading to a field goal. Crusaders then step up big on defense, with the Vikings going for it on 4th down, Kyle Anderson stops the drive with the sack. Next drive for memorial, Kopulos on the handoff and he goes 9 yards for score. Catholic Memorial wins this one 38 to nothing. They will take on New Berlin Eisenhower next.

Racine Lutheran vs Cambridge

In Division Six, Racine Lutheran and Cambridge getting together. Just before the half, Tyler Tenner with the rock bouncing to the outside, hiding behind some coaches but trust me, he crosses the goal line for the Crusaders. Opening kick of the 2nd half, Cambridge with some trickery. the onside kick fools the Crusaders. They would make it count, as Cambridge takes this all the way down the field and on 4th and goal, Denver Evans rolling right, on the run and Rudy Hommen comes down with it. But crusaders respond, it's Tyler Tenner for the score. They move on with the 41 to 21 win.