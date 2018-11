Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night, Nov. 1 on the city's south side.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a bus stop near 35th and Burnham.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman was at a bus stop when a dark colored SUV drove up and words were exchanged. Shots were fired and the victim suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound.

The police are continuing to investigate and are searching for suspects.