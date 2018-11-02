Spaghetti with the Sisters! This Sunday is the annual fundraiser for St. Joan Antida H.S.

MILWAUKEE -- It's a fall tradition in Milwaukee -- and one you won't want to miss. The Sisters of St. Joan Antida High School are preparing to serve up smiles and their famous spaghetti this weekend. Sister Monica Fumo and Sister Jennifer Dault join Real Milwaukee to tell us all about it.
About Spaghetti with the Sisters 2018 (website)
In 1955, the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida needed a way to engage the community and promote SJA, the region’s newest all-girl high school. The Sisters decided to share their students’ favorite lunch, homemade spaghetti and meatballs with the community. A Milwaukee tradition was born.Once a year, the Sisters take the secret recipe out of the vault for a spaghetti dinner like no other. Over the past 63 years this event has raised more than $1 million for generations of SJA women. In 2017 alone we sold more than 1,000 meals. To learn more about this amazing event, and how you can get involved, checkout the tabs below.We look forward to seeing you on Sunday, November 4, 2018!