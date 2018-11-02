MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Holiday Boutique debuts this weekend at State Fair Park. Brian Meehan joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview. The Milwaukee Holiday Boutique runs from Friday, Nov. 2 to Sunday, Nov. 4. Tickets are $12 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free.

About The Milwaukee Holiday Boutique (website)

I'm unable to find my tickets!

You may have your ticket confirmation email resent to you by visiting the following link: https://www.microspec.com/tix123/Resend.cfm

Are there multiple day tickets?

We will be pleased to hear that you found value in the show and want to return a second day. If this is the case, please see the show manager in the show office at the event. We will be happy to accommodate you.

Are strollers allowed?

Yes.

Can I bring my pet to the show?

We love our furry friends and want to keep them safe. Only service animals are allowed. Thank you for understanding.