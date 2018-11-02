Traffic Alert: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Tuesday (11/6)

Zoo Interchange Area Projects

- lanes will be closed overnight HWY 100 SB from I-94 to Theo Trecker Way for mill and fill. *contingency is Wednesday 11/7

- there will be a full closure overnight Theo Trecker Way EB/WB from HWY 100 to 116th St for mill and fill.

I-43 Bridges Project

Thursday (11/8)

Full closure overnight I-43 NB at Moorland Rd for the Sunnyslope Road deck pour. (closure includes the I-41 South to I-43 South and the I-43 /894 West to I-43 South system ramps)

I-94 North - South Project

Monday, November 4

27th Street West Frontage Road reopen Monday morning.

Nightly Overnight Full Closures Continue I-94 NB from Rayn Road to Rawson for Storm Sewer crossing throughout the coming week. Use Howell Avenue to get around the closure.