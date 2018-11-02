US Marshals seek Kevin Delaney, a man with multiple drug convictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The season may have changed, but the warrant out for the arrest of a 45-year-old man has not.

"He's the last one on the complaint that we haven't located yet," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

U.S. Marshals are asking the public for information on Kevin Delaney -- also known as "Kal."

"He's looking at a minimum mandatory sentence of ten years. So it's a pretty serious offense that he's being charged with," the marshal said.

Delaney is wanted for selling with intention to distribute heroin. Drugs are in his criminal history.

"He has multiple convictions for possession with intent to distribute cocaine," the marshal explained.

According to a federal indictment, Delaney is one of seven men charged with intent to distribute controlled substances from January 2011 to June 2018. The agent on his case tells FOX6 News that Delaney is associated with the area of 46th and Capitol in Milwaukee.

"He was born and raised in Milwaukee," the agent said.

Delaney also frequents the area of 83rd and Congress.

U.S. Marshals say the wanted man may be driving in a vehicle you may recognize. It is a 4-door tan Lexus with Wisconsin plates.

Delaney is described as being 5'7" tall and weighing 175 pounds.

"He has scars on his face on his right cheek his nose on his abdomen," the U.S. Marshal said.

Delaney is believed to be in the Milwaukee area. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, the U.S. Marshals want to hear from you. Call 414-297-3707.