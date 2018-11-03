× 21-year-old man pronounced dead after crashing vehicle into West Bend school

WEST BEND — A 21-year-old West Bend man died after crashing a vehicle into Good Shepherd Church and School on Saturday, Nov. 3.

The West Bend Police Department were called to the scene around 12:15 p.m.

West Bend police and West Bend Fire Department officials responded to the scene and found a vehicle and the school severely damaged.

Authorities say the driver was found slumped over and unresponsive. Despite life-saving measures from officials, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the man suffered serious injuries to his legs and head.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the man’s cause of death and the reason for the crash.