× About 100 gather for ‘healing service’ outside synagogue

PITTSBURGH — About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a “healing service” outside the Pittsburgh synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago.

Former Tree of Life rabbi Chuck Diamond led Saturday morning’s 45-minute service, which featured prayers, songs and poetry. The Rev. Lee Clark, a retired Presbyterian pastor from the Pittsburgh area, led a short prayer.

People stood with umbrellas, some weeping, mothers hugging children and couples leaning on each other.

The gunman entered Tree of Life just as Shabbat services were beginning and started shooting, killing 11 people and wounding six others in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Suspect Robert Bowers pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal hate crime charges. He could face the death penalty.