Christmas cookie season has arrived: 90th edition of We Energies Cookie Book now available

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A holiday favorite has returned! The We Energies Cookie Book will soon make it's way into thousands of homes across the Milwaukee area. Evan Peterson was out at Miller Park where the cookie books were handed out Saturday, Nov. 3.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About the We Energies Cookie Books (website)

Our Cookie Book is a holiday tradition dating back to 1928 when it promoted use of electric appliances for baking. The books were produced every year until 1974 when rising energy costs led us to promote conservation. The next edition wasn’t produced until 1984, and subsequent editions were produced in 1991, 1998 and 2002. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Since 2006, the book has been printed each year, restoring the annual tradition. Typically distributed in November, the Cookie Book is made available at more than two dozen locations across our service area. Please enable Javascript to watch this video