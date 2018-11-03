Get in the holiday spirit with these November events in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Now that Halloween is over, it's time to set our sights towards the winter holiday fun! Joining Wake Up Saturday morning, Nov. 3 was Claire from visit milwaukee with all there is to do this November.
- The Hop has arrived! MKE`s first streetcar since the 50s opens Friday in Cathedral Square Park with celebrations continuing through Sunday, with tons of free activities at businesses along the route. For example, free admission at the Grohmann Museum Sunday afternoon and face painting at the Milwaukee Public Market.
- You'll have a chance to honor Milwaukee's veterans at the Veterans Day Parade (Nov. 10) downtown. Ending at the War Memorial, this annual parade also highlights the work of veterans groups like Fisher House (and many more). You can also get a chance to see a military flyover!
- Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival kicks off Nov. 15 at Pere Marquette Park. It's the 20th anniversary for this festival of cheer that lights up downtown all season long.
- The Christkindlmarket opens Nov 17 in the plaza outside the Fiserv Forum! This is a huge deal for Milwaukee to have this and a great shopping/sipping/people-watching opportunity for all. Think Belgian hot chocolate, baked cheese, pretzels and more.
- The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, which is of course remodeling what will be a spectacular Wisconsin Avenue venue by 2020, is playing the score to some very popular films this month, including Love Actually and Jurassic Park. It`s a great entry-level symphony event or just a wonderful night our for the cinephile in your family.