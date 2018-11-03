× Get ready to talk turkey — the turkey line is now open

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is officially open for the holiday season.

They’re the people to call with any of your turkey cooking needs.

According to a recent Butterball survey, four in five first-time prepares worry about cooking their turkey correctly.

This year, you can even get the Butterball skill for Amazon Alexa. Just say “Alexa, ask Butterball, how do I thaw a turkey?”

Of course, you can always use the traditional phone line but calling 1-800-BUTTERBALL.

Fifty-million people have called into the hotline over the past four decades.