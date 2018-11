RACINE COUNTY — A search is underway after a Sturtevant Transitional Facility inmate walked away from a work release site in Racine County.

The incident was reported to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Currie, convicted in Milwaukee, is described as a male, black, standing 5’7″ tall, weighing 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of 41-year-old Currie is asked to contact authorities.