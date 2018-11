MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Saturday, Nov. 3 Sterling Brown has been assigned to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

According to the Bucks, in five games, Brown is averaging 0.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

The Bucks have assigned Sterling Brown to the @WisconsinHerd of the NBA G League. Brown will be in uniform tonight (7 p.m.) when the Herd welcomes the Canton Charge to Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis. pic.twitter.com/5DHxpJnWYB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 3, 2018

The Bucks say Brown will be in uniform for the Herd’s game against Canton Charge Saturday night, Nov. 3 in Oshkosh.

