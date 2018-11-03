× Sheboygan police officer hurt after alleged drunk driver crashes into squad car

SHEBOYGAN — A Sheboygan police squad was struck by an alleged drunk driver Saturday night, Nov. 3.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, it happened around 8:20 p.m. near 14th and Michigan Avenue.

Officials say the squad, occupied by two officers, was struck from behind by another vehicle.

One officer was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 42-year-old Sheboygan man, was arrested for drunk driving.