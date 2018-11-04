× Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady: Packers square up against Patriots in Sunday night contest

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It’s a Sunday Night Football battle featuring the best quarterbacks in the NFL — Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady — as the Green Bay Packers face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium Nov. 4.

The following players were declared inactive ahead of the matchup, according to Packers.com:

Green Bay Packers 8 QB Tim Boyle

10 P Drew Kaser

28 CB Tony Brown

56 LB Korey Toomer

64 G Justin McCray

70 T/G Alex Light

81 WR Geronimo Allison Starting lineup changes: No. 83 Marquez Valdes-Scantling will start at wide receiver for Allison

New England Patriots 26 RB Sony Michel

47 TE Jake Hollister

50 LB Nicholas Grigsby

63 OL Brian Schwenke

69 G Shaq Mason

74 OL Cole Croston

87 TE Rob Gronkowski Kickoff was set for 7:20 p.m. CT. PLAYMAKERS #GBvsNE #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/wk5bP3I3RA — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 5, 2018 #Packers take the field for #SNF! #GBvsNE #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/D4b9wFaxrT — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 5, 2018 As play got underway on Sunday night, the Packers won the coin toss and opted to defer. The Patriots started with the ball. The Patriots scored quickly, with James White running the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. New England led 7-0 with 11:40 left in the first. The Packers got on the board with a field goal with about five minutes left in the first. The score was then Patriots 7, Packers 3.