Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady: Packers square up against Patriots in Sunday night contest
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It’s a Sunday Night Football battle featuring the best quarterbacks in the NFL — Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady — as the Green Bay Packers face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium Nov. 4.
The following players were declared inactive ahead of the matchup, according to Packers.com:
Green Bay Packers
- 8 QB Tim Boyle
- 10 P Drew Kaser
- 28 CB Tony Brown
- 56 LB Korey Toomer
- 64 G Justin McCray
- 70 T/G Alex Light
- 81 WR Geronimo Allison
Starting lineup changes: No. 83 Marquez Valdes-Scantling will start at wide receiver for Allison
New England Patriots
- 26 RB Sony Michel
- 47 TE Jake Hollister
- 50 LB Nicholas Grigsby
- 63 OL Brian Schwenke
- 69 G Shaq Mason
- 74 OL Cole Croston
- 87 TE Rob Gronkowski
Kickoff was set for 7:20 p.m. CT.
As play got underway on Sunday night, the Packers won the coin toss and opted to defer. The Patriots started with the ball.
The Patriots scored quickly, with James White running the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. New England led 7-0 with 11:40 left in the first.
The Packers got on the board with a field goal with about five minutes left in the first. The score was then Patriots 7, Packers 3.