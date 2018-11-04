Estimated 35K early voters in Milwaukee could make for shorter lines on Election Day

MILWAUKEE — Sunday, Nov. 4 was the final day of early voting in Milwaukee ahead of the election on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and the high turnout might mean shorter lines on Tuesday.

“I just wanted to make sure I got out and got my vote in,” one voter said.

“I’m going out of town this week for a work trip, so I just wanted to make sure I could vote before I left,” another voter said.

“With the most recent Supreme Court nomination, I felt pretty uncomfortable, and I wanted to make sure my voice was heard in this election,” another voter said.

In Milwaukee, almost three times as many voters turned out early vs. the last midterm election in 2014.

“In total, we’ll have seen just about 35,000 early voters in the City of Milwaukee. Really significant, 35,000, 36,000. Really significant number when you add to that the 9,000 or 10,000 that absentee voted by mail, prior to the election. That creates a win-win for everybody. They know they have already cast their ballot, but also, to the people going out to the polling places on Election Day, they have much shorter lines,” said Neil Albrecht, City of Milwaukee Election Commission.

With an estimated 25 percent of votes in, the focus turns to Tuesday.

“Make sure you have your photo ID. The photo ID law is still in effect. Remember — the address on your photo ID does not need to be your current address,” said Albrecht.

It’s important to note, you can register to vote at the polls on Election Day.

“Hopefully we’ll get the right people in office to do what’s best for the country,” a voter said.

If you’re hoping to try to avoid a line, we’re told 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. is expected to be the busiest time at the polls.