Get all your holiday shopping done in one place at the Milwaukee Holiday Boutique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's THE holiday shopping destination and it's right here in Milwaukee. The brand new "Milwaukee Holiday Boutique" made it's debut this weekend.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Milwaukee Holiday Boutique is the holiday shopping destination of the season! Debuting at Wisconsin State Fair Park, Nov. 2 – 4, 2018, the event is expected to draw more than 15,000 guests from across the Midwest and will feature a variety of vendors showcasing the latest in apparel, décor, jewelry and much more. Along with live entertainment and interactive demonstrations, the three-day event is the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Milwaukee Holiday Boutique (website)

DATES & HOURS

Friday, November 2 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Saturday, November 3 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Sunday, November 4 10:00 am - 6:00 pm ADMISSION

Adults (single day at door) - $12

Adults (single day online) - $10

Children Ages 12 & Under - Free Group Tickets (Minimum of 20 tickets) Call 1.800.395.1350 TEACHER DAY

Teacher Day is Sunday, November 4. We invite educators to attend the show free of charge with valid faculty ID at the box office. I'm unable to find my tickets!

You may have your ticket confirmation email resent to you by visiting the following link: https://www.microspec.com/tix123/Resend.cfm Interested in Corporate Tickets?

Click here to contact a representative about the Corporate Ticket Program. SHOW LOCATION

Wisconsin State Fair Park

640 S 84th St

West Allis, WI

53214

WiStateFair.com/wsfp/

Please enable Javascript to watch this video