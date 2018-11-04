Get all your holiday shopping done in one place at the Milwaukee Holiday Boutique

MILWAUKEE -- It's THE holiday shopping destination and it's right here in Milwaukee. The brand new "Milwaukee Holiday Boutique" made it's debut this weekend.
The Milwaukee Holiday Boutique is the holiday shopping destination of the season! Debuting at Wisconsin State Fair Park, Nov. 2 – 4, 2018, the event is expected to draw more than 15,000 guests from across the Midwest and will feature a variety of vendors showcasing the latest in apparel, décor, jewelry and much more. Along with live entertainment and interactive demonstrations, the three-day event is the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list.
DATES & HOURS
Friday, November 2 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday, November 3 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sunday, November 4 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
ADMISSION
Adults (single day at door) - $12
Adults (single day online) - $10
Children Ages 12 & Under - Free
Group Tickets (Minimum of 20 tickets) Call 1.800.395.1350
TEACHER DAY
Teacher Day is Sunday, November 4. We invite educators to attend the show free of charge with valid faculty ID at the box office.
SHOW LOCATION
Wisconsin State Fair Park
640 S 84th St
West Allis, WI
53214
WiStateFair.com/wsfp/